Salem VA Medical Center phone system down, veterans encouraged to contact providers through email

The medical center is currently working to fix the issue

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Salem
SALEM, Va. – At this time, the phone line is down at the Salem VA Medical Center for outgoing and incoming calls into the facility.

The medical center reports that it is currently addressing the issue and said it will provide an update as soon as it is able to do.

Until then, veterans are asked to contact their providers through email or through MyHealtheVet.

