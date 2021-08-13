How a 130-year-old orchard became the ‘welcome wagon’ for Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After a near-total loss of their crop last season, one local farm says this year has been very good to them.

Ikenberry Orchards has its farm-fresh peaches on sale right now, and out in the fields, they’re tending to their apples.

It’s a fourth-generation family business started about 130 years ago.

They’re one of the oldest in the county and say it’s been nice to watch the development around them.

“When people first move to the area they come in and they’ll say, ‘I just moved here and this is one of the first places I’ve come. I’ve been told to come here.’ And so, that’s always good and we get to meet and kind of be the welcome wagon for Botetourt County,” said Gwen Ikenberry, the orchard’s manager.

Ikenberry draws customers in from the local region as far away as Northern Virginia and Eastern Tennessee.