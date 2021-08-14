Suspect in custody after overnight police chase, shooting in Carroll County

Clear icon
Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A suspect is in jail after a police chase Friday night led to a shooting in Carroll County.

Officials say they were chasing the suspect when he shot at deputies, then took off and crashed his car.

Virginia State Police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the arrest.

Authorities say no one was seriously injured.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the incident:

Members of GCSO were assisting the Virginia State Police and Carroll County Sheriff's Office with a pursuit that started...

Posted by Grayson County Sheriff's Office-Virginia on Friday, August 13, 2021

