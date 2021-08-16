Cloudy icon
58-year-old Roanoke man dies after motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Crash happened Saturday evening near the Floyd/Patrick County line

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

A Roanoke man died after a motorcycle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway near the county line between Floyd and Patrick counties on Saturday, according to the National Park Service.

At about 5:38 p.m. Craig Dickerson was riding a motorcycle north near Milepost 171 left the road, was ejected and sustained serious injuries, according to authorities.

He was then taken by ambulance to Carillion New River Valley Medical Center in Radford, and then to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

NPS law enforcement rangers, Floyd County Fire and Rescue, and Patrick County EMS responded to the scene.

Below is a map with an approximation of where the crash occurred:

