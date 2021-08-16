Safety reminders for drivers as school buses return to the roads

As school buses hit the road again, we’re working for you on what drivers need to look out for.

Ron Young, general manager at Durham School Services in Roanoke, recommended drivers to be more alert and extra patient out on the roads. For many kids, this is a brand new experience, and for others, it’s been more than a year since they’ve step foot on a bus due to the pandemic.

Young said it is important to remember when you see a school bus expect to also see kids. Another tip, whether you’re behind the bus or going the opposite direction when you see those red lights and the stop sign, you have to stop.

“The only time you can pass a bus with flashing lights is on a divided highway where there’s an actual physical barrier between the two lanes of traffic,” said Young.

Durham School Services screens all employees before they get on the bus and gives drivers extra masks in case a student forgets one.

The transportation service is still hiring drivers for the school year at $18 an hour with a $2,500 sign-on bonus and paid CDL training. For a look at job openings near you, click here.