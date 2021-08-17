Health officials warn of potentially toxic algae at Pandapas Pond

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Health officials are warning the public about potentially toxic algae at Pandapas Pond in Montgomery County.

According to VDH, this type of blue-green algae may produce a toxin that can cause rashes and other illnesses.

Officials are urging pond visitors to stay out of the water and to keep pets away. Due to low body weight, VDH said children and pets are at a greater risk of severe illness if they ingest the water. Pets can get sick from licking their wet fur.

“Harmful algae blooms,” or HABs, happen when warm water and nutrients combine to create good growing conditions for algae. The blooms can become so dense that they turn the water green or bluish-green and form scummy clumps or glops on the surface of the water that look like paint.

Officials said that certain activities such as kayaking, canoeing and fishing can go on if contact with the water is avoided.

The Dept. of Environmental Quality will do a follow-up sampling in September to check on the status of the bloom, according to Gary Coggins, the environmental health manager senior with the New River Health District.

Ad

The health department provided the following tips: