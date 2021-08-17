Suspect in custody after reports of multiple shots fired in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating reports of multiple shots fired Tuesday afternoon.

At about 4 p.m., police said they received multiple calls about shots being fired in the 500 block of Chambers Street. The callers also reported seeing a dark-colored SUV leaving the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they were able to take a suspect into custody and recovered a stolen firearm.

Police said several vehicles and apartments were hit by gunfire during the incident.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.