Carilion Clinic to reward vaccinated employees with paycheck bonus, require weekly testing for unvaccinated employees

ROANOKE, Va. – Employees at Carilion Clinic will soon be rewarded for getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Wednesday, Carilion Clinic announced that employees vaccinated by Oct. 1 will get a $150 bonus in their Oct. 15 paycheck.

However, those who choose not to get vaccinated by Oct. 1 will be tested weekly for COVID-19. Officials said this requirement will be reevaluated regularly based on the positivity rate and other factors in the region.

“Our top priority is to keep our communities healthy,” said Jeanne Armentrout, RN, executive vice president and chief administrative officer for Carilion. “Getting the vaccine is a crucial way our employees can continue to fight back against this deadly virus. We wish to recognize the high vaccination rate among our staff and encourage more vaccinations.”

Carilion Clinic said the decision was made after consulting with provider leadership and public health peers.

“More than 70% of our workforce and 99% of our physicians have already received the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Armentrout. “Vaccination is the best way to protect against severe illness. For those unable to receive the vaccine and those still considering it, weekly testing combined with proper use of masks allows us to protect our patients, visitors and staff.”