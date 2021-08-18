Danville mayor, city council urging residents to get COVID-19 vaccine amid a surge in cases

DANVILLE, Va. – As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Danville, both the mayor and city council are urging residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

During a Tuesday city council meeting, Mayor Alonzo Jones and Danville City Council members pleaded with residents to put their political and theological beliefs to the side and get the shot.

“I don’t understand why it is such a battle for people wanting to take care of themselves,” Jones said during the meeting. “Here we have something (a vaccine) that can help us, but because of the politics we are willing to risk not only our lives but the lives of the kids.”

His comments came after those from Vice Mayor Dr. Gary Miller and Councilman Lee Vogler. Miller spoke on the Delta variant’s impact on children, with Vogler pointing out how COVID-19 has become politicized.

“There are folks who are big supporters of our current president, and there are folks who are big supporters of our previous president,” Vogler said. “There’s probably not a lot of things that Joe Biden and Donald Trump have in common, but there’s one thing they do have in common, they both got the vaccine. I think everyone should get it.”

Councilman Sherman Saunders commented on how citizens are making “theological excuses” against getting the vaccine.

“‘God will provide,’ yeah, God gave you common sense too,” Saunders said.

According to VDH, on Tuesday, there were 53 new cases of COVID-19 reported in both Danville and Pittsylvania County, which is the highest reported number since February.

Additionally, the uptick in COVID-19 cases also led to Sovah-Health Danville limiting its visitation hours, which are now from 1 to 6 p.m.

“I want to encourage everybody to do what it takes, if not for you, then for your kids. I don’t see schools staying open if it (surge in COVID cases) keeps going like it is,” Jones said.

