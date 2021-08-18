Rockbridge County crash leaves three dead after vehicle found in campground lake

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va, – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Rockbridge County.

At about 12:07 p.m., state police responded to a call about a vehicle in a lake on private campground property located off Route 39 on Maury River Road in Goshen.

Authorities said further investigation revealed a Toyota sedan and its three occupants were last seen Monday night leaving the campground at about 11 p.m.

The vehicle traveled about 0.3 miles from the campground towards Route 39 when it ran off the side of the road, overturned down a steep embankment before it ended upside down in the lake, police said.

According to authorities, the vehicle was completely submerged into the lake except for the bottom of the tires.

A woman and a boy were recovered from the vehicle while a man was recovered from the lake.

Police have not released any names of the victims as state police are in the process of notifying their next of kin.

According to police, no criminal activity is suspected at this stage of the investigation and the incident is being investigated as a fatal crash.

The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with search efforts.