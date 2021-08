ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured after an industrial incident in Roanoke Wednesday morning.

At about 7:45 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2000 block of Jefferson Street SE where units found a person with non-life-threatening injuries in the cab of an excavator.

The fire department said crews were able to remove the person from the heavy machinery before transporting the subject to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.