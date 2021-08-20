Countdown to completion for ‘Home for Good’

ROANOKE, Va. – In one month, a Roanoke native will be able to move into the home WSLS 10 News has been building during this year’s “Home for Good” project, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers.

Construction of the home reached a major milestone this week, a sign that this year’s home is almost done.

Crews from Ideal Cabinets, one of this year’s sponsors, were on site this week installing cabinetry and countertops.

“That is a huge turning point for us because that means we can finish our trim, the plumber can come and finish what he needs to do, we can get water to the house,” said Daria Eirich, Construction Supervisor for Habitat. “Pretty much all of those finishing touches to get Clarence in the house, starts now.”

By mid-September Roanoke native Clarence Caldwell will be able to call the house his “Home for Good.”

“Seeing the progression of the house on his face and how excited and more real it becomes every single week is just so thrilling,” Eirich said.

While the end is near, Habitat is still in need of volunteers on the “Home for Good” site and others across the Roanoke Valley to continue making the dream of homeownership a reality.

“It’s those volunteers that actually make it possible for us to deliver on those promises and to pull through for these homeowners that have worked so hard for so long to get to this point,” Eirich said.

Click here to learn more about volunteer opportunities with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley.