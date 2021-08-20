Crews responding to multiple water rescues in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS has units responding to multiple water rescues across the city as torrential rains fall Thursday night.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Roanoke City and Vinton until 10:30 p.m.

The fire department is urging people to stay home if they do not need to be out.

Around 9:20 p.m., Trevor Shannon, the Roanoke Fire-EMS emergency management coordinator, held a news conference regarding the rescues.

Shannon said the department received about five calls for water rescues with multiple of those calls overlapping.

Two cars and five people were assisted out by water teams while the other three cars were able to get out of their cars themselves.

Officials said there are no injuries.

Ad

Several streets in downtown Roanoke have been closed due to flash flooding.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.