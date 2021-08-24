Amherst County closing its high school Tuesday after several COVID-19 cases reported

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – With several cases of COVID-19 having been reported at Amherst County High School, the school will not open on Tuesday, according to the school division.

On Monday night, the division tweeted that the school will be closed on Tuesday “in order to conduct the necessary contact tracing.”

Due to several cases being reported this evening, Amherst County High School will be closed Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 in order to conduct the necessary contact tracing. pic.twitter.com/BclHeGl7GB — Amherst County Public Schools (@AmherstCountyPS) August 24, 2021

Monday was the fourth day of school for all students in the county.

As of Monday night, the school division has not released any estimates as to how many cases there are.

Below is the Amherst County Public School’s COVID Update spreadsheet, providing information about cases and additional quarantines at schools across the division.