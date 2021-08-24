Partly Cloudy icon
Man being treated for serious injuries after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

Shooting happened early Tuesday morning on Williamson Road

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital after being shot Tuesday morning in Roanoke, according to police.

At about 2 a.m., police learned of a man who had been shot along Williamson Road.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of the road, two blocks north of its intersection with 10th Street, and found the man, who authorities said appeared to have serious injuries.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took the man to the hospital and after further investigation, police believe the shooting happened four blocks south of where the man was found.

At this time police have no suspects.

Below is a map of approximately where the shooting took place:

