Sen. Mark Warner visits Lynchburg to discuss infrastructure bill, railroad upgrades

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The trillion-dollar infrastructure deal was a big focus Tuesday.

Senator Mark Warner visited Lynchburg to address how the bill -- which advanced in the House Tuesday afternoon -- could improve local rail service.

It includes $66 billion in upgrades to speed and efficiency.

Warner says this would double the number of trains coming out of Lynchburg and Roanoke to Washington D.C.

“It means easier access in terms of rail; it will also mean $110 billion for roads. It will mean additional funds for water and sewer. This is not a partisan issue. This is about trying to make people’s lives improve and our economy improve,” said Sen. Warner.

Warner also made a stop in Campbell County, where he highlighted how the infrastructure bill would build 25,000 energy-efficient school buses over the next five years.