Henry County Board of Supervisors approves voluntary settlement agreement on Martinsville reversion

MARTINVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Board of Supervisors made another step in the process of reverting the City of Martinsville into a town within Henry County.

During its Tuesday meeting, officials approved a voluntary settlement agreement, which is the next step in the reversion process before the matter is taken up by the Commission on Local Government (CLG).

The agreement, which passed 4-2 during the open session meeting, follows a majority approval of a memorandum of understanding by both the city and county in May. The vote is contingent upon the city council’s approval.

The process to revert the city to a town began in December 2019, with both the county board of supervisors and the city council meeting earlier this year for mediation.

Now, CLG will oversee the upcoming steps in the process, which include public hearings scheduled for Sept. 7-9 at New College Institute.

In addition, the city is also poised to present to the CLG on Tuesday, Sept. 7 from 9 to 5 p.m. and again on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 9 to 5 p.m.

All meetings will be open to the public and public input will be requested on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

