Martinsville officially set to become a town in Henry County after formal agreement

MARTINVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City and Henry County leaders met Wednesday evening to finalize plans for reversion.

Due to a formal acceptance, the county will absorb the city following decades of economic downturn.

The City of Martinsville will revert into a town within Henry County, which means it will consolidate together and share certain services in an effort to save money.

The two bodies agreed on this months ago and have been working out the details in the time since.

Reversion is expected to be complete by next summer.