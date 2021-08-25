Johnson and Johnson says its booster shot provides ninefold increase in COVID-19 antibodies

On Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson said that studies show that its booster vaccine provides a ninefold increase in COVID-19 antibodies in comparison to the COVID-19 shot on its own, NBC News reports.

Johnson and Johnson released the interim data ahead of U.S. authorities’ plan to authorize COVID-19 booster shots, which could begin as early as Sept. 20.

The study involved trial participants, ages 18 to 55, and people older than 65, who received a lower booster dose. In a statement, the company said it found that the booster shot provides, “a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies, ninefold higher than 28 days after the primary single-dose vaccination.”

Ad

The data has been submitted to MedRxiv, a medical preprint publication.

At this time, Johnson & Johnson has been working with health officials, including the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in hopes of preparing a booster shot.