Police searching for multiple suspects after 16-year-old boy injured in overnight Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after a 16-year-old boy was injured in a Lynchburg shooting overnight.

Authorities say the shooting happened just before midnight at the 800-block of Brook Street. Police arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with a “grazing gunshot wound,” but report that he was uncooperative.

Witnesses told police that they saw three men fire their guns and then get into a small black sedan. Multiple homes and multiple vehicles were also hit during the shooting.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspects on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at 434-455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

We were told this is an ongoing investigation.