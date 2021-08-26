Partly Cloudy icon
78º
wsls logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Bradley Free Clinic breaks ground on new behavioral health wing in Roanoke

The new addition will offer more mental health services for people in need

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Reporter

Tags: Roanoke, Bradley Free Clinic
New health wing groundbreaking for the Bradley Free Clinic
New health wing groundbreaking for the Bradley Free Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – The Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke is now one step closer to making mental health services more accessible.

Wednesday, the clinic broke ground on the new Robertson Behavioral Health Wing.

The new addition will offer six new counseling rooms to help address the growing need for mental health services in the Roanoke Valley.

The project is made possible by donations, including the William and Margaret Robertson Family Fund, the Virginia Healthcare Foundation and others.

“Inadequate access to mental health services was identified as the top unmet need in our community health assessment before the pandemic. Now with COVID-19, the demand has increased exponentially,” said Sally Southard, a part of the Virginia Healthcare Foundation.

There is still a funding gap in the project of nearly $200,000 dollars.

To support the project, contact the Bradley Free Clinic.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter