Carroll County students enroll in new African American History elective course

New course on African American history comes to Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – For the first time, Carrol County High School has a new elective course on African American History this semester.

Carroll County is one of sixteen school divisions across the state offering the class this year. Students will learn about African American voices, including many not traditionally highlighted, and their contributions to the story of Virginia and America.

There are eighteen students enrolled in the class at Carroll County High School. Superintendent Dr. Mark Burnette said the elective, full-credit course is an important addition to their curriculum.

“I think that it’s a great opportunity for our students to learn about the history of the African American citizens in our community,” Burnette said. Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement about the state-wide initiative last school year.

Other school districts in the region participating include Covington, Allegheny, Amherst, Franklin and Henry County.