ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Fire-EMS rescued someone trapped in a 20-foot trench in Southeast Roanoke Thursday morning.

It happened at about 6:41 am at the 2000 block of Jefferson St SE, near Crystal Spring Park. Authorities say after lowering a ladder into the trench, they were able to help the individual get out safely.

We were told that the patient was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for a medical evaluation.