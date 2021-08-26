It’s something to cluck about! Wing Fest is this Saturday at Dr Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Wing Fest is back this weekend to celebrate its 12th year of deliciousness.

The event will take place at Dr Pepper Park in downtown Roanoke from 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28. At the event, people will be able to hear live music from Five Dollar Shake & The Jared Stout Band. There will also be a corn hole tournament and a kid’s play area.

But you can’t forget about the wings! There will be 18 different food vendors on site including Clutch Smoked Meats, Finger Wingin’ Good and West Salem Barbeque. Waynette Anderson, the President of Dr. Pepper Park, says there will be a lot of different food representation.

“If you don’t want to eat wings, we have a lot of other options as well. We even have vegetarian and vegan options this year,” says Anderson.

On Saturday, you can enjoy watching Wing War, which is a wing-eating competition. The finals will be taking place in the afternoon.

Also, throughout the day, each wing vendor will be competing for the best wings in Roanoke.

Admission for Wing Fest is $5 a person if you pay in advance and $7 at the gate. Kids 12 and under are free.