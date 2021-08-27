72-year-old man dies, 8-year-old boy flown to hospital after Southwest Virginia crash on Route 11

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. – A 72-year-old man is dead and an 8-year-old boy is in the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Smyth County Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the crash happened at about 7:40 a.m. on Route 11 just south of Railroad Avenue.

State police report that a 40-year-old woman, of Chilhowie, Virginia, was going north in a Chrysler 200 when she crossed the center-line and hit an oncoming Jeep Liberty.

Inside the jeep was a 72-year-old man, of Marion, Virginia, who was driving the car and an 8-year-old boy. Authorities report that the man died at the scene while the boy was flown to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The 40-year-old woman was transported to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries

The crash remains under investigation.