Blacksburg brewery offering ‘angel shots’ to help customers escape unsafe situations

BLACKSBURG, Va. – If you feel uneasy on a date or out with a group, Eastern Divide Brewing Company wants to ensure that you get home safe.

You can ask for an “Angel Shot” either neat, on the rocks or with lime. Staff will immediately know to escort you to your car, call you an Uber or Lyft or even call the police.

Staff members say it’s a subtle way to ask for help.

The brewery put up flyers about the shots in the women’s restroom stalls.

“It’s the ease. Ease of which to ask for help without drawing the attention, without making a scene, without alerting whoever you need help [getting away] from,” said Samantha Sol, the taproom manager.

Employees said no one’s ordered an Angel Shot yet, but all staff members are trained to know what to do if someone ever does.