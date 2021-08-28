Clear icon
81º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Dog, cat die in Danville house fire

Fire officials say the fire started in a dryer vent

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Tags: dog, cat, die, danville, fire
Dog, cat die in Danville house fire
Dog, cat die in Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – A dog and a cat died in a house fire in Danville Friday evening, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call for a possible house fire at 126 Ruskin Street at 7:08 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story house with heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear.

The homeowner told rescuers that everyone made it out of the house safely. The family’s cat and dog were found deceased inside by firefighters.

Crews were on scene for about three hours.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determined the fire started in the dryer vent in the home’s back laundry room.

Five residents are being assisted by the local Red Cross.

The Danville Fire Department is reminding everyone to test their smoke alarms monthly and to clean their dryer vents regularly.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lindsey joined the WSLS 10 team as a reporter in February 2019 and is thrilled to call Roanoke her new home!

email

facebook

twitter