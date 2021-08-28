Dog, cat die in Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – A dog and a cat died in a house fire in Danville Friday evening, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call for a possible house fire at 126 Ruskin Street at 7:08 p.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story house with heavy fire and smoke coming from the rear.

The homeowner told rescuers that everyone made it out of the house safely. The family’s cat and dog were found deceased inside by firefighters.

Crews were on scene for about three hours.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigated and determined the fire started in the dryer vent in the home’s back laundry room.

Five residents are being assisted by the local Red Cross.

The Danville Fire Department is reminding everyone to test their smoke alarms monthly and to clean their dryer vents regularly.