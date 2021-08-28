Partly Cloudy icon
78º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Epperly Mill serves as Airbnb and music venue for Appalachian music

John Carlin, Anchor

Tags: In Your Town, Floyd County
Exploring music and history in Floyd County
Exploring music and history in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – The Floyd Country Store isn’t the only venue at the heart of the Appalachian music scene.

Epperly Mill is both an Airbnb and music venue that was built in 1902 by John Epperly. It’s only one of eight mills left standing.

The current owners, Marcie and Adam Morrison, bought the building in 2015 after a flood and fire. They were able to restore it and now it’s used as both a place for lodging and live performances.

“This place surely does make us happy. Adam, with his music and creating a space for music that he loves and that we can bring into the community,” said Marcie.

Next Tuesday, you can visit Epperly Mill and see Steve Earl and the Dukes perform outside at the Creekside Pavilion. You can get tickets here.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

John Carlin co-anchors the 5, 5:30, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on WSLS 10.

email

facebook

twitter