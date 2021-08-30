Partly Cloudy icon
Famous Anthony’s Crystal Springs location to close its doors for good

‘It’s been a wonderful journey’

The Famous Anthony location in Crystal Springs is closing its doors for good.

The restaurant will still be serving breakfast and lunch, but will permanently shut down after serving lunch on Monday.

Below is the full message posted on the restaurant’s door:

“Thank you for all of your support over the years!

We will close our doors at this location for good after lunch on Monday, August 30th. (Open for breakfast and lunch only Monday).

Our crew is staying with us, just moving to other FA’s.

It’s been a wonderful journey.

We will miss you all and hope to see you at one of our other locations.

