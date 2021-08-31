Lynchburg Humane Society to rescue animals impacted by Ida

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting a special adoption event as it works to save animals impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The organization is waiving all adoption fees from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3.

Their goal is not only to help current animals find homes, but also make space for pets from out-of-state shelters.

We’re told they’re expecting 22 dogs and 10 cats to arrive by this weekend.

“Every pet that’s been in a shelter and is coming into a new shelter is going to have a certain amount of stress behind them, but also we have a really dedicated behavior coordinator, and she’s going to work with them and make sure them feel really comfortable,” said Claire Lefew, events and communications manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society.

If you can’t adopt or foster, you can donate to their medical fund.

The shelter is also asking for crates, like the large, plastic ones used at airports, to help transport the animals.