More than 20,000 people without power in Southside due to storms

DANVILLE, Va. – Monday’s storms have left many people in Southside without power.

As of 11:35 p.m., Appalachian Power is reporting 1,122 customers without power in our viewing area. Here’s a county-by-county breakdown of the Southside counties with the most outages.

Franklin County - 5

Henry County - 747

Patrick County - 209

Pittsylvania County - 161

As of 11:35 p.m., Danville Utilities is reporting 19,794 customers without power in the Danville and Pittsylvania County area.

According to Danville officials, a lightning strike caused one of its transmission delivery points from AEP to go offline. The lightning strike affected multiple substations in the area.

Crews are working to fix the situation and expect it to take about two to four hours to report power.