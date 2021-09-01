Roanoke group starting YouTube series ‘Urban Valor’ to share veterans’ stories

ROANOKE, Va. – Left at the Kabul Airport is nothing but disabled equipment as the withdrawal from Afghanistan is complete. However, the images coming from that region before and after the withdrawal can be triggering for many veterans who served over the past 20 years.

“There are repercussions at home, I think,” said Virginia Tech political science professor Dr. Karen Hult. “There also is a sense of the personal connections that many of the people who served in the middle east and especially in Afghanistan are going to be bringing back and reminded of -- the people that they met, helped, and the close relationships they had with those they fought with.”

A Roanoke group is helping veterans take their armor off and not be afraid to talk and reach out for help.

“It’s just such an underserved community, in our opinion. We just really want to drive as much attention and monetary assistance as we possibly can to help as many people as we possibly can,” said Benjamin Shaw.

Shaw’s team is working with a marine combat veteran from California to launch Urban Valor.

“The ultimate goal is to create a platform for Veterans to share their stories and have their tales be heard, while coincidingly building a community to support them and build that around them,” explained Shaw.

Urban Valor will serve as a YouTube series and support group for veterans, active-duty military members and their families. Those in need will find help with everything ranging from mental and physical health to financial assistance or simply someone to talk to.

Each new episode will feature new stories and advice.

“Every single one is unique. Every single one truly deserves to be heard,” said Shaw.

Urban Valor plans to fully launch by the end of September 2021.

You can join their growing community right now by clicking here.