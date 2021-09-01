Roanoke Valley seeing ‘too much COVID activity’ as cases continue to climb

Mass testing sites will not return right now

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District have seen 715 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, which health director, Dr. Cynthia Morrow says is far too much activity.

She says the health district continues to see an increase in COVID-19 activity.

Dr. Morrow also says hospitalization numbers are back up again with 35 new hospitalizations reported Monday which includes one patient who is under the age of 18.

As far as testing goes, the health district has discussed offering mass testing sites again, but Dr. Morrow says we aren’t at that point yet.

Some providers are dealing with a lack of COVID-19 tests, but nothing to be concerned about yet.

“There’s a question about whether there may be a supply issue there but at this point, we locally are not seeing significant concerns with testing supplies,” said Dr. Morrow.

Find a COVID-19 testing site on the VDH’s website.