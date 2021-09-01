Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School going virtual on Thursday, Friday

STAUNTON, Va. – To help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, Staunton River High School and Staunton River Middle School will be going virtual for the remainder of the week.

After consulting with the Virginia Department of Health, the school said it will close its campus and have virtual learning days on Thursday, September 2, 2021, and Friday, September 3, 2021.

All co-curricular and extracurricular activities this week will also be canceled, school officials say.

Students will be required to log on at the start of their class. Teachers will provide instructions and work on Canvas. Anyone without internet access is asked to contact their teacher through email or contact the school campus to speak with the teacher by phone.

Families who wish to participate in meal pick-up can do so at either the SRMS or SRHS campus between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. This will include lunch and breakfast packs and will be at the designated site for the campus (SRMS - front entrance; SRHS - rear entrance at the cafeteria).

Ad

In-person instruction will resume on Tuesday, September 7, with short-term enhanced mitigation.