Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Total Action for Progress

Each month 10 News selects a charity to donate to based on the accuracy of our forecasts

Kamryn Buza, WSLS 10

ROANOKE, Va. – A new month means a new recipient of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

In September, Total Action for Progress (TAP) will receive donations based upon the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

TAP is a community action agency that serves eleven localities in the Roanoke Valley as well as some surrounding communities.

This nonprofit organization is focused on helping low-income families struggling with stability under normal circumstances and who may find it especially difficult to get by in emergency situations like the loss of a job or illness.

TAP helps these families get more involved in their own lives and provides resources to help them help themselves.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

· If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

· If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts

