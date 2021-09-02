Meet September’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Total Action for Progress

ROANOKE, Va. – A new month means a new recipient of our 3 Degree Guarantee.

In September, Total Action for Progress (TAP) will receive donations based upon the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

TAP is a community action agency that serves eleven localities in the Roanoke Valley as well as some surrounding communities.

This nonprofit organization is focused on helping low-income families struggling with stability under normal circumstances and who may find it especially difficult to get by in emergency situations like the loss of a job or illness.

TAP helps these families get more involved in their own lives and provides resources to help them help themselves.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

· If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

· If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

