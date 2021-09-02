VEC works to complete backlog of claims before Labor Day deadline

LYNCHBURG, Va. – In May, a judge ordered the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) to resolve a backlog of unemployment cases by Labor Day.

Joyce Fogg, communications manager for the VEC, says of the 92,000 claims, they’re down to about 900 and not all are awaiting benefits.

“Cases that are listed in there are those who are waiting to be moved from one program to another. Some of them are more paperwork,” said Fogg.

Pat Levy-Lavelle is a senior intake attorney with the Legal Aid Justice Center, the group that filed a class-action lawsuit against the VEC for processing issues during the pandemic.

“[It’s] good progress, and we want to acknowledge that the VEC has been doing work on [the unresolved cases]. However, the overall issues that people have had with the Virginia Employment Commission system are still going on for a lot of folks,” said Levy-Lavelle.

That includes waiting for answers or benefits, and those whose payments were cut off without explanation.

Levy-Lavell also says since May 10, there are about 10,000 new cases. Fogg argues it’s more like 8,000 claims. Regardless, some people may not be eligible.

“Even if some of them will end up not being qualified, it’s really important that they have answers and know where they stand as soon as possible,” said Levy-Lavelle.

On Aug. 25, a judge gave the two parties 30 days to agree on how to resolve the remaining cases.

Fogg says the VEC opened an extra call center and hired more staff to address the issues.

Employees will be working through the Labor Day Weekend to resolve claims.

“People are saying they’re having trouble getting through [on the phone], but many more people are getting through, and leave a callback number if you get through, and you should get a call back within two workdays,” said Fogg.

Fogg says you can email customer.service@vec.virginia.gov, or call 866-832-2363 from 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday; and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. The VEC is closed on Sundays and state holidays.