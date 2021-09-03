Authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl out of Montgomery County

Neveah Agnew, 16, has been reported missing and was last seen on Thursday night

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl out of Montgomery County.

Neveah Agnew was last seen by her family at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night near Remington Road in Blacksburg, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said she was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and has two nose piercings and another piercing underneath her top lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 540-382-4343.