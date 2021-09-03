Family members file lawsuit over five who drowned in Dan River

EDEN, N.C. – Family members of the five people who drowned in the Dan River in June have filed a lawsuit against Duke Energy.

Earlier this summer, the Villano family was tubing on the Dan River in North Carolina when they went over a three-foot dam. Five of the family members drowned, including a 35-year-old woman who was six months pregnant. The other four family members who survived the fall said they held onto the dam for 11 hours before they were rescued.

Members of the Villano family are aiming to hold the energy company responsible for the deaths and want the power company to make changes to its dams, calling them “drowning machines.”

You can read the full lawsuit below: