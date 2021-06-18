Three people dead, two others missing as Dan River tubing rescue continues in Rockingham County

Three dead, two missing after tubers go over dam

EDEN, N.C. – A North Carolina water rescue is underway for multiple tubers who disappeared along the Dan River in Rockingham County Wednesday night.

According to the Rockingham County Emergency Services Director, Rodney Cates, a group of nine people on three rafts went over the Duke Energy Dam in Eden at about 7 p.m. on Wednesday. However, authorities weren’t notified until 3:15 p.m. on Thursday when a Duke Power employee saw something that alerted him and called 911.

So far, authorities said three people are dead, two others remain missing and four additional tubers have been found alive.

Both Pittsylvania County and Danville authorities are involved in the search through mutual aid, and Cates said they are searching from the Virginia state line down.

At this point, the search has not crossed state lines and all recoveries have been made in North Carolina, but the dam is about 8 miles downstream from the Virginia state line.

Due to nightfall, the search has been suspended for the night and will resume tomorrow.

