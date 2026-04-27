Campbell County officials seeking public’s assistance in identifying suspect in breaking and entering investigation

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it was seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a recent burglary.

According to officials, on April 23, during the early morning hours, an unknown individual unlawfully entered a building owned by Campbell County Schools. The suspect removed an undisclosed list of items from the property.

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At the time of the incident, the individual was observed operating a small motorcycle.

The Sheriff’s Office urges anyone who recognizes this individual or has information related to this incident to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574.

Community members may also report anonymously by visiting the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org, entering a tip online at http://p3tips.com, or using the P3 app on mobile devices.

The safety and cooperation of the community remain vital as deputies work to bring clarity and justice in this case.