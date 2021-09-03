From humble beginnings to industry giant: Roanoke’s Virginia Transformer celebrates 50 years

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday night, a Roanoke company celebrated a major milestone that helps power the entire United States.

Virginia Transformer’s global headquarters is in Roanoke City, where it was founded 50 years ago. Thursday night staff and local leaders celebrated the decades of making electrical transmission equipment.

While the CEO said they’re a behind the scenes company in Roanoke, they’re a household name in the electrical industry.

“What do we mean for the country, we handle twenty five percent of the power generated in our country, goes through our transformers. And if our transformers don’t perform, all dark, that’s how important we are,” CEO Prabhat Jain said.

The company’s customers include Disney, NASA, and the subways in both New York City and Washington, D.C.

They’re proud to employ more than 500 people in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.