Rocky Mount gets a new look rebranding campaign to highlight community attractions

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Town of Rocky Mount is getting a new look with a new logo and branding campaign.

Friday, the town launched the campaign based on their hometown appeal calling it, “something else” and “a great place to grow,” whether that be a business or a family.

The campaign, created by the Roanoke-based agency Access, highlights the town’s sense of community by spotlighting local shops, restaurants and tourism destinations.

“We just want people to know who we are, what’s here and maybe learn something about the community that they don’t already know and just get the word out that it’s a great place to be whether you want to come visit for a day or a weekend or come see a concert,” said Rocky Mount Town Manager Robert Wood.

The campaign also features a new logo with a guitar highlighting the live, local music Rocky Mount has to offer.