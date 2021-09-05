Roanoke dog boutique reopens new, improved storefront

Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique opened its new storefront in downtown Roanoke Saturday.

ROANOKE, Va. – Calling all dog moms and dog dads: a new and improved dog boutique just reopened its doors in Roanoke.

Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique reopened its new, larger storefront in downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

The new store has more room for even more products your dog will love.

To celebrate the grand reopening, 10 percent of sales were donated to Saint Francis Service Dogs.

The owners said this expansion wouldn’t have been possible without the love and support from the community.

“Our pets carried us through COVID and I know that’s the case with so many people, and to able to provide products for those pets is great,” said owners Chris and Jennifer Lugar.

The store has been in downtown Roanoke for the past three years.

The owners hope they can host adoption events at the new location.

The store is located on the corner of Campbell Avenue SW and 2nd Street SW.