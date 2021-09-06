Buena Vista’s 50th Labor Day Parade kicks off political season

BUENA VISTA, Va. – Thousands of people came out to celebrate the 50th annual Buena Vista Labor Day parade Monday.

The event also kicks off the political season in our region.

Celebrations were canceled last year for the pandemic but were back in full swing Monday without skipping a beat.

“After COVID everybody has been, you know, set in their house and it’s nice to see people out and about and enjoying the patriotism and family,” Buena Vista Resident Clyde Ferree said.

While the parade is a fun event for the entire community. The event also marks the kickoff of political season here in Virginia, several candidates who will be on the statewide ticket were there Monday morning talking about where they stand just weeks before the November election.

All members of the Republican party on the statewide ticket took part in the event, including Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin.

“We’re going to make Virginia the best state to live work and raise a family first thing we’re to do is we’re going to get the cost of living down,” Youngkin said.

Ad

Youngkin’s opponent Terry McAuliffe spent his Labor Day at events in northern Virginia, but Democratic Senator Creigh Deeds was one of a hand full of democrats to show up.

“I’m a Democrat, and I think over the long course of time democrats have done more for working people and for this Commonwealth,”

With less than two months until the election this November, each candidate made a push to the polls.