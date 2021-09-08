In the kitchen with Taylor Pusha from ‘Taylor Thyme’

ROANOKE, Va. – At just 14 years old Taylor Pusha has appeared on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship, runs her own cake decorating business and has a baking show on Blue Ridge PBS.

The show is called “Taylor Thyme” and in each episode, Taylor shares a different sweet recipe for the whole family to enjoy.

“It is about me expressing my personality and baking different things. I get to pick what we make for each episode. So that is pretty cool,” said Taylor.

In the first three episodes, Taylor has made Oreo cupcakes, mini lemon cakes and shortbread cookies. She even gets to collaborate with different bakers in the area. In episode 3, Taylor works with Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats in Lynchburg to share the secret to creating shortbread cookies.

Taylor is still in the process of filming her first season but she did announce that her show is getting a second season. She films each episode in her kitchen, but next season she will have her own set.

“I am very excited to bake new things and to collaborate with other bakers,” said Taylor.

Taylor Thyme airs every Thursday night at 7 p.m. on channel 15.5.