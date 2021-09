A high school in Danville has been evacuated following a reported bomb threat.

DANVILLE, Va. – A high school in Danville has been evacuated following a reported bomb threat.

Danville Police say the threat was called into Galileo Magnet High School. At this time, officers are at the school evacuating students.

Authorities report that no bomb has been found at this time and no injuries have been reported.

Police are asking parents to pick up their students at the police station located at 427 Patton St with a photo ID.