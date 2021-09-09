Hustle Haven requiring COVID vaccination proof for guests taking workout classes

ROANOKE, Va. – A popular Downtown Roanoke business is updating its COVID-19 policy.

You’ll now have to be vaccinated against the virus to take a class at Hustle Haven.

The Star City’s first hot yoga and indoor cycling studio is among the first in the area to make this decision.

The founder tells us staff members and clients were worried about being exposed to the virus while working out and most have supported the change.

“I know that not all of our clients are vaccinated, and some are having to take a break from hustle heaven. It’s a tough choice, but I feel that it is the right choice for us,” said London Ray-Dykstra, founder and ceo of Hustle Haven.

Those who aren’t vaccinated can still enter the building to buy merchandise or items at the Potion Bar, but masks will be required.