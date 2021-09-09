Strong turnout at Martinsville reversion public hearing

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – People in Martinsville and Henry County got what many said they’ve been waiting for for a long time on Wednesday night — a chance to give their opinion on reversion.

The Commission on Local Government hosted a public hearing on Martinsville reverting into a town within Henry County.

The meeting was a marathon of more than three hours with 33 people sharing their comments, very little of it in favor of reversion.

Many are primarily concerned with how it will affect the school system and many expressed interest in the process slowing down.

The two jurisdictions signed paperwork setting this process in motion earlier this year. Many residents like Dorothy Arnold of Henry County said they were happy people finally got to share their opinion on the record.

“I think just the point of being able to say and disperse their feelings, I believe that something rewarding is going to come as a result of it. We heard many people and many thoughts and many thoughts about what it should be,” Arnold said.

The Commission meets on Oct. 15 to discuss what they heard at the public hearing. That meeting will be made available for the public to watch virtually.

They said after that they’ll present their report on the proposed reversion.