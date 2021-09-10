Gleaning for the World collecting stuffed animals for children in need

CONCORD, Va. – In celebration of National Teddy Bear Day on Sept. 9, Gleaning For The World is partnering with Mister Goodies to collect as many stuffed animals as they can, during this year’s SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON.

Mister Goodies is offering a free ice cream cone to anyone who donates a stuffed animal to the Teddy Bear Brigade on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

There is no limit on the number of stuffed animals you can donate. All of the stuffed animals collected during this year’s SHARE-a-BEAR-a-THON will be given to the local Concord-based organization, Gleaning For The World.

The organization collects new and gently-used stuffed animals, year-round, as part of its Teddy Bear Brigade program. Through this program, stuffed animals are given to children whose homes and lives have been turned upside down whenever a natural disaster strikes.

Sometimes, a child’s favorite toy or stuffed animal may disappear in a storm, or even worse, a parent or loved one may have been hurt or killed.

A stuffed animal will provide comfort to a child when they need it most. Gleaning For The World also sends stuffed animals on its international shipping containers to children living in poverty, in orphanages or in refugee camps.

“This is our second year celebrating National Teddy Bear Day with our friends at Mister Goodies. We are so grateful for their partnership in helping us collect stuffed animals for children facing difficult circumstances all around the world,” Gleaning’s President, Jeane Smiley-Mason said. “We are also thankful for those who gave during last year’s Share-A-Bear-A-Thon and we hope this event grows larger every year.”

The organization distributes approximately 35,000 stuffed animals to children each year through its Teddy Bear Brigade.