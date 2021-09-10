How a pandemic-born hobby of planting flowers is spreading joy across Campbell County

CONCORD, Va. – With nowhere to go and no place to be, the Bighams started planting flower seeds around their home in Concord.

When two acres of flowers popped up in the spring, they realized they’d need to find a home for all of them.

That’s when the Wool Branch Farm was born, and they’re sharing their flowers with you.

You can come out to the flower farm to walk around, pick flowers and even make a bouquet.

“We saw that people really just enjoyed it and loved having fresh flowers in their home. They say that it brightens someone’s day,” said Amy Bigham of Wool Branch Farm.

Wool Branch Farm is planting its fall flowers now, and they hope to host more events on the farm in the coming months.